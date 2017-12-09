Highways England issues severe weather alert for South Yorkshire ahead of tomorrow's heavy snowfall

South Yorkshire motorists are being asked to check road conditions before they travel, as Highways England issues a 'severe weather alert' ahead of heavy snowfall in the region tomorrow.

Highways England have issued the severe weather alert in South Yorkshire from 3am tomorrow morning until 6pm.

A spokesman said: "Road users are advised to take extra care when travelling, to allow plenty of extra time to complete your journey and consider whether your journey is absolutely necessary before setting out by first checking the very latest forecast and weather conditions."

Heavy snow is set to pummel the Midlands and the North of England for the whole day leaving a covering of between four and eight inches.

The weather warning states: "Road, rail and air travel delays are likely, as well as stranding of vehicles and public transport cancellations.

"There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off."