A hilarious video showing Conservative politician Jacob Rees-Mogg ‘singing’ and ‘dancing’ along to Pulp’s Common People has become a viral web sensation.

The Brexit-themed version of the Sheffield band’s 1995 hit features the Tory Brexiteer's head superimposed onto singer Jarvis Cocker's body as he jauntily dances around onstage.

And a mash-up of the politician's speeches show him singing about Britain leaving the EU and the customs union to the tune of the hit with lines such as: “I want to leave the Common Market, I want to leave the Customs Union too, want to leave the Common Market, wanna watch it all slide out of view.”

The lyrics are changed so Rees-Mogg sings about his private education and mocks Theresa May's Brexit deal.

Jacob Rees Mogg in the Pulp parody video. (Photo: Joe Politics).

Using various clips of Rees Mogg delivering speeches, the words have been changed to his views on the customs union and leaving the EU.

The funny clip, created by JOE politics, was posted on Twitter with the caption: 'Jacob Rees-Mogg has a message for the Common People' and has since been watched thousands of times.

The politician later responded on Twitter and said: 'My more pedantic followers will be distressed that this video ends "alright" rather than "all right", otherwise it is a clever spoof.'

Here’s the full lyrics to the Jacob Rees-Mogg parody of Pulp's Common People

'She came from Greece,

She had a thirst for knowledge,

I explained: 'I went to Eton college',

That's when she, laughed at me.

I told her that my dad was loaded

And how I'll profit if the pound imploded,

And then she cried,

because her visa had expired.

And I said,

I want to leave the Common Market,

I want to leave the Customs Union, too,

Want to leave the Common Market,

Want to keep out,

Foreign people, like you.

But I didn't understand,

Why she refused to shake my hand,

We let the people have their say,

then we convinced them not to stay,

sold them falsehoods on a bus,

deflect all the blame from us,

Still, May will never get it right,

A no-deal Brexit is in sight,

Causing Irish talks to stall,

If the backstop fails we can build a wall,

I want to leave the Common Market,

I want to leave the Customs Union too,

Want to leave the Common Market,

Wanna watch it all slide out of view,

And leave the whole economy screwed,

Cause I've got nothing else to do!

Alright!'