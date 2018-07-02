Hillsborough: Match commander's manslaughter trial will now take place in 2019

THE MANSLAUGHTER trial of Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield has been put back by four months.

The former Chief Superintendent, now 73, faces 95 counts of gross negligence manslaughter in relation to the 1989 disaster.

The trial had been originally due to start on September 10 but will now begin on January 14 next year, Preston Crown Court heard today.

Duckenfield will stand trial alongside Graham Henry Mackrell, 68, who was Sheffield Wednesday Football Club’s company secretary and safety officer at the time.

He has been charged with contravening a condition of a safety certificate and a health and safety offence. The prosecution dropped a third charge last week.

Ninety-six Liverpool fans were crushed to death in pens in the Leppings Lane end of the stadium as the FA Cup semi-final began. Under the law at the time, there can be no manslaughter prosecution for the death of the 96th victim, Tony Bland, as he died more than a year and a day later.