Historic England has listed these Yorkshire buildings for the first time
Heritage preservation body Historic England has released its 2018 list of the building and monuments that have been given protection for the first time.
There are 952 sites around the country, including war memorials, that have been listed this year - including four in Yorkshire.
1. Cappleside Barn, Rathmell, North Yorkshire
Grade II* listed''The barn, built in 1714, has a cutting-edge design which allowed more cattle to be kept inside over the winter, increasing herd size and prosperity
2. Cappleside Barn
The barn has a remarkable ornamental roof structure with carefully shaped timbers that also include carved motifs to ward off witches and evil spirits
3. Cappleside Barn
Dendrochronology has shown that the timbers came from trees felled shortly before construction
4. Central Hall, University of York
Grade II listed''The focal point of the University of York's 1960s campus, it was once a concert venue which hosted big names.
