Historic railway station to open as park and ride

An historic North Yorkshire railway station is to reopen for the first time in 54 years following the acquisition of its former station house.

Goldsborough Railway Station will reopen as a new park and ride station, called Flaxby Parkway Station.

It will be part of Flaxby Park, a development which will see the disused golf course transformed into a new sustainable village community.

Flaxby Park acquired the former Goldsborough station house for an undisclosed sum.

Goldsborough Railway Station opened in 1850. It closed to passengers in 1958, and its freight services ceased in 1965.

Meanwhile, train operator Northern has shown its support for the development with a letter backing the proposals.

The move follows Network Rail confirming there are “no significant technical obstacles to the delivery of a new station” at Flaxby.

The golf course was acquired in 2016 by Flaxby Park, which is owned by businesswoman and philanthropist Ann Gloag OBE, and regeneration experts, Chris Musgrave and Trevor Cartner.

A submitted planning application for the development is currently available to view on Harrogate Borough Council’s website. It includes 2,750 homes, a retirement village, two primary schools, a GP surgery, sports facilities and a new village centre.