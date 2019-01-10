Historic Scarborough hotel to become first of chain aimed at cyclists and dog walkers

One of Scarborough's landmark hotels has been sold to a new boutique chain targeting the short breaks market.

The Mount - a 50-bedroom, five-storey hotel that was originally a terrace of Georgian houses which were later knocked together - has been sold to a new leisure brand called Bike and Boot Inns, who are planning to target cyclists and dog walkers for weekend stays.

The Mount had been under family ownership for decades. It overlooks the Rotunda Museum and has views across the Spa Bridge. Its new owners are hoping to expand the brand across the north, with a focus on coastal towns and National Parks.

The Lothian family, who had run the business for several years, have decided to move back to their native Glasgow. They took over the hotel from their relative Helen MacArthur, who had owned it for more than 50 years. Helen's parents purchased The Mount in 1947, having previously run a Scottish boarding house, but Helen was left to run it single-handed in her early 20s after her mother's death. Helen died in 2012.

Hospitality industry specialists Simon Rhatigan and Simon Kershaw have made The Mount their first acquisition as they look to establish Bike and Boot Inns. Mr Kershaw said:-

“Our intention is to roll out the brand, initially across the north of England in key leisure and tourist locations. Our target client base is the short break market but with facilities for cyclists, walkers, dog owners and those who simply enjoy some of the most beautiful areas in the country.”

They plan to invest heavily in alterations and upgrades to the hotel before it re-opens this summer.

The sale was handled by Christie & Co, who have recently sold two other well-known Scarborough hotels, Crown Spa and Ryndle Court.

