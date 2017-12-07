Historic Temple Works in Leeds could be ‘centrepiece’ of South Bank regeneration

Have your say

THE historic Temple Works building could be the centrepiece of the regeneration of the whole South Bank area of Leeds, according to Leeds Civic Society.

The society has welcomed Leeds property developer CEG’s surprise announcement on Wednesday that it had agreed terms to buy the Grade One listed building.

The privately-owned former flax mill, on Marshall Street in Holbeck, had been due to be one of the lots at an auction at Leeds United’s Elland Road ground yesterday.

Leeds Civic Trust director Martin Hamilton, said: “CEG is a serious developer, with significant interest in Leeds including a scheme they are progressing nearby.

“Their commitment to good design and prior experience working in heritage settings, augurs well for this site.

“Temple Works could be the centrepiece of the regeneration of the whole of the South Bank.

“We now look to CEG to move quickly to undertake any necessary urgent works on the buildings, and work with interested parties to secure the long term future for this nationally important asset.”

Leeds City Council leader, Coun Judith Blake, said: “It’s a very positive step that new owners have been secured for Temple Works.

“We will look to work collaboratively with CEG to bring this important part of Leeds’ heritage back in to use and secure its long-term future.”

CEG, the company behind Leeds’s Kirkstall Forge development, said it would be exploring “creative and innovative ideas” to bring Temple Works back into use.

Temple Works is near a site off Globe Road and Water Lane where CEG is seeking planning permission for a £350m mixed-use development.