Historic Yorkshire house open to public again after TV series filming

A historic manor house has reopened to visitors after being occupied by a television crew filming a new drama.

Shibden Hall in Calderdale will play a starring role in the TV series Gentleman Jack, set to be screened on the BBC and subscription channel HBO.

Written by Sally Wainwright, series will explore the life of Anne Lister, who was from a family of wealthy mill owners and owned the hall in the 1800s. The hall, originally built around 1420, had extensive improvements during her time there, including a gothic tower, terraced gardens and a boating lake.

She is played by Suranne Jones in the series, which is expected to lead to a large increase in visitors to the hall and build on the popularity of Calderdale, which was also the setting for the BBC drama Happy Valley, as a filming location. Calderdale Council’s Museum’s Service has also produced a new guide book which explores the story of Anne Lister and her impact on Shibden Hall.

The estate became a public park in 1926 and a museum in 1934. The park and gardens were restored between 2007 and 2008 with funding from the council and Heritage Lottery Fund.