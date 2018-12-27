HMP Leeds prisoners donate gifts to homeless charity and toy appeal

Have your say

PRISONERS at HMP Leeds donated toys and chocolates to a homeless charity and Radio Aire’s Mission Christmas toy appeal.

Families of serving prisoners at Armley jail also donated toys, books, and clothing to charity Simon on the Streets and the YEP-backed toy appeal.

Prison officer Vicky Morrell founded charity A Little Something Back, which she said gives prisoners a sense of self-worth and value by allowing them to contribute to local charities.

She said:”I’m delighted we have been able to raise so much again this year.”