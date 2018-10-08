HMP Leeds staff catch duo trying to smuggle drugs to prisoner

Two people have been arrested by police after they were caught trying to smuggle drugs into HMP Leeds.

The man and woman have been released on bail while forensic tests are carried out on the suspected class B drugs.

As reported previously, the prison is one of 10 chosen by the Government to take part in a £10m pilot project to tackle drugs and violence inside jails.

A Leeds West Policing Team spokesman said: “A male and female were arrested on Saturday trying to take controlled drugs into HMP Leeds in order to pass the drugs to an inmate. A quantity of class B drugs were seized. The male and female have been bailed for forensic tests to be made on the drugs.

“At HMP Leeds, daily random searches are made of visitors and drugs dogs are also used. If any indications are given by the drugs dog, that person will be fully searched.”

In the 12 months to March 2018, 456 searches uncovered drugs within Leeds prison – five times more than five years ago.

Over the same period, 31 percent of the mandatory drug tests conducted in HMP Leeds returned a positive result, figures from the Ministry of Justice show.

The situation at HMP Leeds reflects the national picture, with 20 per cent of all drug tests carried out in prisons in England and Wales during the same period being positive.

