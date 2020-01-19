Hollingworth saves the day to give Titans a survival boost

Rotherham Titans eased their relegation worries with a 22-20 victory at home against Birmingham Moseley in National One

The Midlands outfit took the lead with a converted try after four minutes before Rotherham hit back in the 19th when second-row Dan Preston-Routledge crashed over with fly-half Sam Hollingworth kicking the conversion.

Moseley kicked a penalty in the 25th minute before Titans took the lead for the first time 12 minutes later with flanker Zak Poole scoring a try and Hollingworth once again adding the extras.

Birmingham hit back and regained the lead shortly after the break with a converted try to make the score 15-14.

Flanker Lewis Wilson crashed over in the 48th minute for Titans as they took the lead once more before the away side crashed over with less than 20 minutes remaining as they looked to secure the victory.

Hollingworth saved the day for Titans as he kicked a penalty in the 74th minute to secure the much-needed win for the home side.

Otley secured a last-minute bonus point as they slumped to a 19-14 defeat at home against Hinckley in National Two North.

The away side held a 19-7 lead near the end before winger Henry Roberts crashed over and centre Gavin Stead kicked the conversion in the 80th minute to claim a bonus point for Otley.

Earlier in the match, centre Elliot Morgan had touched down for the Yorkshire side.

Losing by 17 points with 20 minutes remaining, Wharfedale battled back to secure a 26-26 draw at Preston Grasshoppers.

Fly-half Jack Blakeney-Edwards kicked two penalties in the first half but Grasshoppers led 13-6 at the break

Blakeney-Edwards kicked another penalty four minutes after half-time before the home side added a converted try and two penalties to lead 26-9 with 20 minutes remaining.

The fly-half successfully kicked another penalty before flanker Matthew Speres crashed over to make it 26-17.

Centre Jonathan Moore crashed over in the final minute and Blakeney-Edwards kicked the conversion to secure a share of the spoils.

Good tactical kicking helped Huddersfield outclass hosts Scunthorpe and secure a 28-17 victory.

Scunthorpe went ahead early with prop Matt Probert’s try being converted by Paul Cook. Huddersfield hit back to lead 21-7 at half-time with tries from prop Josh Crickmay, scrum-half Jack Maplesden and winger Lewis Workman, and Will Milner converted all three.

Scunthorpe ran in second-half tries from Will Robinson and Will Scammell, but Crickmay’s second try was converted by Milner as Huddersfield held on.

Hull continued their climb up the table with a 27-16 win over Chester.

Two penalties from stand-off Simon Humberstone were their only scores of the first half with Chester leading 11-6 with Jimmy Lloyd scoring a try and Tom Foden two penalties.

Hull’s scrum proved too much for Chester to handle, and penalty tries were awarded on 53 and 71 minutes as the Yorkshire outfit pulled into a 20-16 lead.

Late in the match, some great inter-passing led to wing-forward Tom O’Donnell scoring between the posts, while Humberstone’s conversion capped a good win.

Battling Sheffield Tigers were left empty-handed, losing out 36-24 at Loughborough Students.

It was close at half-time at 21-19, with Tigers’ points coming from a try by Sam Waddington and four penalties and a conversion from Mark Ireland.

But the students went on to lead 36-19 with 25 minutes left, and although second-row James Newman touched down with 10 minutes left, it was not enough for Tigers to salvage anything.