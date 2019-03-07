Hollywood A-lister drops into Wetherby curry house

It's not every day that you spot a Hollywood A-Lister in the Harrogate district...

And it's not every day that you spot one at your local curry house!

Customers and staff at the Bengal Brasserie in Wetherby were delighted to see Teri Hatcher dining at their restaurant recently, and she was more than happy to pose for a photo.

Best known for playing Lois Lane in the TV series: Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman; Paris Carver in the James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies, and Susan Mayer in Desperate Housewives, customers quickly took to social media to share their surprise at seeing Teri in Wetherby.

One said: "What was she doing in Wetherby I wonder!!!"

But what customers weren't surprised about was her choice of restaurant, commenting: "Girl has good taste!"