This is the stunning moment Hollywood A-list star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson walked into a Doncaster gym for a workout.

The Fast and Furious star shocked members after casually strolling in to Adwick’s World Fitness Gym for a 90 minute stint on the venue’s fitness equipment last weekend.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson with World Fitness Gym owners Alicia and Craie Carrera and their 14-month old daughter Destiny.

The star, 46, is currently filming in the Doncaster area – and broke off from shooting the Fast and Furious spin off movie Hobbs and Shaw at Eggborough power station to pump some iron in a top secret visit.

READ MORE: Were military helicopters over Doncaster for Dwayne Johnson’s Fast and Furious movie shoot?

Alicia Carrera, who runs the gym with her husband Craie Carrera, said regulars were left open-mouthed when the wrestling star turned actor began working out alongside them.

She said: “We only knew half an hour beforehand that he was coming. When he walked in, people couldn’t believe it.”

Dwayne Johnson spent two hours at Craie Carrera's gym in Adwick.

The hush hush visit last Sunday morning was kept strictly under wraps – and only a handful of members were in the gym at the time.

READ MORE: New Fast and Furious movie is filmed at Yorkshire power station

Alicia, 32, said: “A few weeks ago, we were visited by a bodyguard who said he had a famous client who was filming in the area and was interested in using the gym.

“He said he couldn’t say who it was and we didn’t ask. He took some photos and details of the gym and said he would get back to us when he had spoken to his client.”

Gym owner Craie Carrera was competing at Mr Universe when he was told Dwayne Johnson would be visiting.

Craie, 42, a professional bodybuilder, was competing at last weekend’s Mr Universe competition in Birmingham when it was confirmed that the Hollywood actor would be dropping in the following day.

READ MORE: Are Idris Elba and Dwayne Johnson stopping in Doncaster during Fast and Furious movie shoot?

Added Alicia: “When he turned up, he was great. He was chatting to members, posing for photos and signing autographs and everything.

“He was absolutely wonderful. One member got a shirt signed.”

Craie swapped bodybuilding tips with the Hollywood star.

The couple were sworn to secrecy about the star’s visit until they were contacted a couple of days later by Johnson’s bodyguard to say they could now release details of his trip to the gym in Church Lane.

The actor, widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time and an eight time WWF/WWE world champion, spent two hours at the gym – with most of the visit devoted to a punishing workout.

Added Alicia: “He was really interested in Craie’s bodybuilding and was asking him about Mr Universe. He was giving him some tips and ideas for his training. He put him through his paces a bit!”

He also posed for pictures with the couple’s 14 month-old daughter Destiny and Alicia added: “She’s now a big fan!”

In 2013, Johnson was listed at number 25 in the Top 100 Most Powerful Celebrities and he has been in the top twenty every year since.

He was the world's highest-paid actor of 2016 and Time named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world in the same year.

The actor spent two hours at the gym in Adwick.

The actor has been rumoured to be stopping in the Doncaster area along with co-stars Idris Elba and Jason Statham for the shooting of the movie which is a spin-off from the popular Fast and Furious franchise.