Hollywood’s golden girls come out fighting as TV feeds on Joan Crawford and Bette Davis feud

NEXT to Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd, it was the longest-running feud in Hollywood, though the protagonists retained a sneaking admiration for each other.

A dramatised version of the battle for prestige and publicity between the actresses Joan Crawford and Bette Davis was shown to American viewers earlier in the year - and the BBC has said it will be coming to British screens on December 16.

The two stars were already rivals, having fought over such roles as the title part in Mildred Pierce – for which the narcissistic Miss Crawford won an Oscar – when in 1962, with their careers on the slide, they were cast together in the horror film, Whatever Happened To Baby Jane? Their battles on set are recreated on TV by Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon.

The series also stars the British actor Alfred Molina as director Robert Aldrich

The series, Feud: Bette and Joan was a big enough hit in America for the network which commissioned it, FX, to order a sequel about another celebrated feud – that between Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

There has been no word yet on whether that one will be shown in Britain.