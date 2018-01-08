Homeless woman found dead in Leeds city centre

Police are appealing for information following the sudden death of a homeless woman in Leeds city centre.

Shortly after 9am today, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending Neville Street where a member of the public had reported concerns for a homeless person seen collapsed in the street under the Dark Arches.

The woman was found to have died.

Officers have been at the scene conducting enquiries into the circumstances and are working to establish the woman’s identity.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “Her death is not being treated as suspicious at this time but we are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed anything in the area or who has any information that could assist us in establishing the circumstances surrounding her death.

“We believe three other homeless people had been with her at the location in the time leading up to when she was found and we would like to speak to those people as part of our enquiries.”

Anyone who witnessed anything in the area or who has any information that could assist officers is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting log number 326 of January 8.