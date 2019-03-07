Homeless woman found dead in Leeds city centre

A woman believed to have been sleeping rough has been found dead in Leeds city centre.

West Yorkshire Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Forensics officers in Briggate.

The force said: "At 7:42am today, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending an incident in Briggate, Leeds city centre, where a woman had been found unconscious and unresponsive.

"The woman, who is believed to have been sleeping rough, was pronounced dead at the scene."

A police cordon has been put in place in Briggate while investigators gather evidence.