Homeless woman found dead in Leeds city centre

A woman believed to have been sleeping rough has been found dead in Leeds city centre.
West Yorkshire Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.
The force said: "At 7:42am today, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending an incident in Briggate, Leeds city centre, where a woman had been found unconscious and unresponsive.
"The woman, who is believed to have been sleeping rough, was pronounced dead at the scene."
A police cordon has been put in place in Briggate while investigators gather evidence.