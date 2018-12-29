Homeowner left shaken after four robbers break into home in Malton

Robbers made off with a large amount of cash after forcing their way into a home in Malton last night.

Police are appealing for witnesses or information following what they believe was a "targeted" burglary at the property on Dickens Road in Malton.

Four men thought to be speaking an Eastern European language burst into the property around 6.10pm yesterday, threatened the home owner and stole a substantial quantity of cash.

They then made off in an Audi A5.

They were aged between 24 and 28, and all were wearing grey jogging bottoms and black jackets, apart from one who was wearing a grey jacket.

Appealing for information Detective Sergeant Michael Moorhouse said: “This was a particularly distressing and upsetting experience for the home owner, who was left shaken but luckily unhurt.

"Burglaries of this nature are very rare thankfully, which is why we believe this is a targeted attack on this property.

“We are appealing for anyone who lives or works in the areas of Dickens Road, Rainbow Lane or Cherry Avenue who has CCTV covering the outside of their properties which may have captured footage of this incident, to contact us."

Anyone with dash cam footage, or saw people or vehicles acting suspiciously, should dial 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to Michael Moorhouse.

Or email Michael.Moorhouse@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.