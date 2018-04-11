Homes evacuated in Sheffield after major gas leak

A number of residents have been evacuated from their homes in Sheffield this morning because of a gas leak.

The leak was discovered on Hatfield House Lane, Shiregreen, in the early hours of the morning and homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Emergency services are dealing with a gas leak in Sheffield this morning (Pic: BBC Radio Sheffield)

TRAGEDY: Tributes to young mother killed in horror crash in Barnsley

POLICE: Sheffield dealer caught through £1k drugs package he threw away in bid to evade police



Police officers have sealed off the road at its junction with Bellhouse Road while engineers resolve the issue.

Road resurfacing work was carried out on Hatfield House Lane yesterday as part of Sheffield Council's road improvement programme.

COURT: Man left with facial scars and nerve damage following Sheffield nightclub attack, court hears

More to follow.