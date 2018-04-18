Horse saved after falling into the River Aire at Kirkstall

Emergency services were rushed to the scene of a horse that had fallen into the River Aire this afternoon.

Police officers were called to a stretch of the river next to a rugby pitch off Bridge Road in Kirkstall, Leeds at 3.15pm where the horse was up to its neck in water and at risk of drowning.

Firefighters were then summoned to the scene and an hour later, at 4.20pm the horse was safely recovered onto the riverbank.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers were called to Bridge Road in Kirkstall at 3.15pm to a report of a horse having fallen in the water. It was struggling to get out, was up to its neck and at risk of drowning.

“The horse looked like it had become embedded in the banking. It was trying to stand up and got embedded.

“The fire service were called and the horse was safely recovered at around 4.20pm.”

