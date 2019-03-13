Horse trapped under fallen tree as Storm Gareth hits Leeds

Fire crews were called out today to rescue a trapped horse underneath a tree.

The incident happened on Wednesday, March 13 shortly before 8.30am on Swillington Lane.

Fire crews were called out today to rescue a trapped horse underneath a tree in Swillington. Photo credit: West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Jager, the horse, was trapped under a large tree unable to escape.

Cleckheaton fire crew attended as well as the specialist rescue unit.

It was a complicated rescue as it involved the tree and live electrical cables.

Jager was successfully released and had only minor injuries.

In a statement on Twitter, the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "A big shout out to our technical rescue crew who helped rescue Jager the horse in Leeds during some windy conditions this morning.

"Happily Jager suffered only minor injuries and is now back on his feet."

There is currently a yellow weather warning for wind across Yorkshire because of Storm Gareth.

