Horsforth crash: Gym owner's tribute to two men killed in Leeds crash tragedy

THE owner of a Leeds Thai boxing gym where two of the men killed in the Horsforth crash had trained since they were boys has paid tribute to the “inseparable” friends.

In pictures: Moving tributes left at scene of horrific Leeds crash



Tobin's gym pays tribute to victims of tragic Horsforth crash

Mike Tobin, who runs Mike Tobin’s Gym on Stanningley Road, Armley, said Brandon Frew and Matty Walshaw were “two of the nicest lads that had entered the gym.”

Mr Tobin said: “Brandon started around the age of nine and Matt had been training around six years.

“Both lads had started to compete and had so much potential.

“They would also help train the kids if they were down the gym early, the kids loved them.

Horsforth Leeds crash: Everything we know so far

“They were a big part of the gym family and well thought of by everyone, now a family that’s broken.

“They were also big Leeds United supporters, Matt was a season ticket holder.

“Brandon and Matt were almost inseparable, such good friends always together.”

He said: “Our thoughts go out to the families and friends of all involved in the terrible accident, a tragedy that has been felt by the whole community”, adding: “Good night, God bless”.

Three teenagers and a man died, and two teenage girls were taken to hospital with serious injuries, following the two-car collision in Horsforth.



Police said a grey Seat Leon was involved in a collision with a grey Seat Alhambra taxi people carrier, at about 2.40am on Saturday on Broadway, near Bank Gardens.



Click here to read a full round-up from the tragic event.