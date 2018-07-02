Horsforth Leeds crash: Everything we know about the tragic accident

Here is a round-up of everything we know about the tragic Horsforth crash that claimed the lives of four young men.

The crash

Aftermath of the crash. PICS: Simon Hulme

Police said a grey Seat Leon was involved in a collision with a grey Seat Alhambra taxi people carrier, at about 2.40am on Saturday on Broadway, near Bank Gardens, in Horsforth.

Four men, aged 18, 19, 19 and 21, who were travelling in the Leon, were killed in the crash.

Two girls, ages 16 and 17, who were also in the Leon, were taken to hospital.

One of the girls was said to be in a critical condition.

The faces of the victims: (top left to bottom right) Declan Grove, Matt Walshaw, Brandon Frew, Caelan Megson

Police said the second girl’s injuries were “not considered to be life-threatening”.

The male driver of the Seat Alhambra, a 42-year-old taxi driver from Bradford, was today hospitalised with injuries described as “serious but not life-threatening”.

Click here to read the full story from when the incident first happened

Click here for immediate reaction from people close to the scene

Tributes flood in

Tributes began to come in quickly following the news that four people had lost their lives.

Social media was awash with word of condolence and well wishes to family members and friends.

Mourners began arriving at the scene to lay flowers, notes and other items as a mark of respect.

The owner of a gym where two of the victims trained also paid his respects.

Meanwhile, the whole community of Horsforth was shook by the tragic events, as it grieved the losses of members of their community.

Victims named

Following completion of the formal identification process and liaison with their families, they can now be named as Caelan Megson, aged 21, Brandon Frew, aged 19, Declan Grove, aged 19, and Matt Walshaw, aged 18.

Click here for the full story

The investigation so far

Police said in a statement that they believe that the occupants of the Seat Leon has been at a house party in the tim eleading up to the collision, and appealed to anyone who was at that party to come forward with any information they had.

Sergeant Fiona Hoodless, of West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “We believe the people that were travelling in the Leon had left a party at a house in the area shortly before the collision and we are keen to hear from anyone who was at that party and saw those involved and has any information that could assist the investigation.”



Click here for the full story.

Road closures

Traffic surrounding the crash site was delayed while a police cordon was in place on the stretch of road, which leads onto the busy Leeds Outer Ring Road.

The cordon was lifted at about 1.15pm on Saturday and the road reopened to traffic.

Police statement

Chief Inspector Richard Padwell, of Leeds District Police, said: “The deaths of four young people in these circumstances is clearly very tragic and our thoughts and condolences go out to everyone affected by it. - We don’t underestimate the impact that the deaths of these young people will be having in the community and we would ask that people focus on supporting each other and supporting the police investigation.”

The YEP called for people to take time to reflect and remember in the aftermath of the accident.

Meanwhile, community leaders set up meetings with highways chiefs to discuss safety on the road where the four men lost their lives.



