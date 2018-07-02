Horsforth Leeds crash: Police name four men who died

The identities of the four men who died in a road crash in Leeds at the weekend have been released by police.

Following completion of the formal identification process and liaison with their families, they can now be named as Caelan Megson, aged 21, Brandon Frew, aged 19, Declan Grove, aged 19, and Matt Walshaw, aged 18.

All were from the Horsforth area.

It is believed they had left a house party shortly before the crash, and officers have appealed for information from anyone who was there.

The men were among six occupants of a grey Seat Leon that was involved in a collision with a grey Seat Alhambra private hire vehicle on Broadway, the A6120 Leeds Outer Ring Road, near to the junction with Bank Gardens, Horsforth, at about 2.40am on Saturday.

Two girls, aged 16 and 17, who were passengers in the Leon, were seriously injured.

The 16-year-old, who was previously in a critical condition, is now described as serious but stable.

The 17-year-old’s injuries were not considered life threatening and she continues to recover in hospital.

The driver of the Alhambra, a 42-year-old man from Bradford, also remains in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are still carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the collision and the time leading up to it.

Sergeant Fiona Hoodless, of West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “We believe the people that were travelling in the Leon had left a party at a house in the area shortly before the collision and we are keen to hear from anyone who was at that party and saw those involved and has any information that could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked contact West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number 266 of Saturday, June 30.