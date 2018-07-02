Horsforth Leeds crash: Victims believed to have been at house party before fatal collision - police

Police investigating the events leading up to a fatal crash in Horsforth believe that the occupants of one car had been to a house party.

Horsforth Leeds crash: Police name four men who died

Caelan Megson, aged 21, Brandon Frew, aged 19, Declan Grove, aged 19, and Matt Walshaw, aged 18 were officially identified by police on Monday morning.

The men were among six occupants of a grey Seat Leon that was involved in a collision with a grey Seat Alhambra private hire vehicle on Broadway, the A6120 Leeds Outer Ring Road, near to the junction with Bank Gardens, Horsforth, at about 2.40am on Saturday.



Two girls, ages 16 and 17, who were passengers in the Leon, were seriously injured.

The scene following the crash. PIC: Steve Riding



Police are now urging anyone who was at the party to come forward with information.

Sergeant Fiona Hoodless, of West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “We believe the people that were travelling in the Leon had left a party at a house in the area shortly before the collision and we are keen to hear from anyone who was at that party and saw those involved and has any information that could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked contact West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number 266 of Saturday, June 30.



