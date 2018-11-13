Hospice patient raises £5,000 to say thanks

A PATIENT has raised more than £5,000 for a Leeds hospice to say thanks for the care she is receiving.

Jo Harker, 46, has been diagnosed with breast cancer and is receiving care from the day therapy service at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice in Headingley.

She has organised a string of fundraising events including a fashion show, which raised more than £150.

She said: “The atmosphere at the hospice is really joyful, positive and uplifting.

“They genuinely care and nothing seems too much. Sometimes it really helps to talk to other people who perfectly understand what you are going through.”

Hospice director Kate Bratt-Farrar, said: “What Jo is doing for the hospice is fantastic. The support we receive from the local community is so important.”

