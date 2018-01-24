Hotel Chocolat’s revenues rise over Christmas

Have your say

Premium chocolatier Hotel Chocolat saw revenues rise over Christmas as it delivered its largest ever seasonal range.

Total group revenue for the period increased 15 per cent compared to the prior year in the 13 weeks to December 31, 2017.

The multichannel retailer said it achieved growth through retail, digital and wholesale channels.

Angus Thirlwell, co-founder and CEO of Hotel Chocolat, said: “We performed well, our new store openings contributed 6% of our growth in the period, with the balance of the growth coming from existing stores, digital and wholesale channels.

“Constant innovation saw our largest ever seasonal range in Christmas 2017 and we maintained strong availability of products to capitalize on the last minute rush, without any excess stock overhang.

“Highlights included a successful cocoa beauty launch, with a strong story behind it; rooted in our Caribbean eco-hotel and plantation.

“The launch of Supermilk Pure, our first-ever no-added-sugar milk chocolate, was also very successful and resonated strongly with customers seeking wellness and authenticity without compromise.”

The chocolatier opened 10 new stores during the six months ended December and now has 100 stores in the UK.

Trading since December has continued in line with management expectations, the firm said.