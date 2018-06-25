Hottest day of the year hits Leeds as 7 more days of blazing sun forecast

Today is the hottest day of the year in Leeds - and the rest of the week will also be blazing.

The Met Office says the weather has hit a spectacular 28 degrees C today in Leeds, while the rest of the week will be at least 21 degrees and peak at 26 degrees C. That's hot!

In fact, there is not a single drop of rain forecast for the entire week in Leeds between now and Sunday.

That means pollen counts are VERY high, and you might want to water your garden.

Dog owners have been warned to consider pets during the heatwave, and how to keep them cool

Here's the day by day forecast for Leeds

Tuesday: 26 degrees C. Sunshine all day

Sunshine in Leeds

Wednesday: 23 degrees C. Sunshine all day

Thursday: 24 degrees C. Sunshine all day.

Friday: Slightly cooler. 21 degrees C. Sunshine all day

Saturday: 23 degrees C. Sunshine all day

Sunday: Sunshine all day. 21 degrees C.

What the Met Office said: "It will be a clear night for most areas. The odd patch of mist or fog could spread into eastern parts by dawn. Rural parts likely to be a little less chilly that recent nights. Minimum temperature 10 °C.

Tuesday:

"A hot, dry and sunny day for most. Some coastal areas are likely to be a little cooler, with onshore breezes and the odd mist patch possible. Maximum temperature 28 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

"Largely fine, sunny and very warm, especially Wednesday and Thursday, although some patchy cloud or mist still affecting coastal parts. Chance of cloudier, cooler conditions on Friday, although remaining dry."

