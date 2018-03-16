Hour by hour forecast as heavy snow set to hit Yorkshire on Saturday

Snow is predicted to return to Yorkshire on Saturday as the Beast from the East comes back.
Heavy snow is predicted to batter Yorkshire from the early hours and freezing temperatures could make life difficult for motorists.
Temperatures will max out at just 1 degrees C, while five hours of snow could hit through the day.
Drivers are being warned to avoid the M62 in West Yorkshire due to the risk of snow closing the road again
An amber weather warning for snow and ice has been issued by the Met Office, which will be in effect from 4pm on Saturday and last until 9am on Sunday.
Here is the full hour by hour forecast for Yorkshire:
9am Snow
10am Snow
11am Snow
12 midday Snow
1pm Snow
2pm Cloudy
3pm Snow
4pm Snow (Amber alert issued)
5pm Heavy snow (90% chance)
6pm Heavy snow
7pm Heavy snow
8pm Heavy snow
9pm Heavy snow
10pm Heavy snow
11pm Heavy snow