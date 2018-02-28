Hour by hour snow forecast for Leeds & Yorkshire on Thursday as big freeze continues

The Beast from the East hit Leeds today - and there could be more snow on the way on Thursday.
Snow caused disruption across Leeds & Yorkshire on Wednesday, including planes battling snowstorms at Leeds Bradford Airport and chaos on the A1 as drivers battled horrid conditions and overturned lorries.
On Thursday, there could be more snow on the way - and it's going to be VERY cold. In fact, it won't even get as high as zero degrees. Here's the Met Office hour by hour forecast for Leeds & Yorkshire on Thursday:
4am Light snow (50% chance). MINUS 5 degrees C.
5am Light snow (50%)
6am Light snow (60% chance)
7am Light snow (60% chance)
8am Light snow (50% chance). Minus 3 degrees C
9am Light snow (50% chance)
10am Cloudy
11am Cloudy
12 noon Cloudy
1pm Cloudy. Minus 1 degrees C
2pm Cloudy
3pm Cloudy
4pm Cloud
5pm Cloudy
6pm Cloudy. Minus 1 degrees C