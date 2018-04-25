House catches fire after dog starts cooker in Selby

Have your say

A house caught fire after a pet dog managed to light the kitchen hob.

The kitchen of the house in Brayton, near Selby, was on fire when emergency crews responded to reports of a fire alarm sounding.

Smoke was pouring from the property when they forced a door open to tackle the blaze just after 9am today (Wednesday).

A North Yorkshire Fire Service spokesperson said: "Crews extinguished the fire using two breathing apparatus and one hose reel.

"The cause of the fire was down to the two large dogs that lived in the property. One of them had jumped up and started the hob, which had caused the fire.

"Luckily, the smoke alarm alerted the neighbours, who called the Fire Service."