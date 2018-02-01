House in Leeds is damaged in chip pan fire

A chip pan fire caused damage to the kitchen of a house in Leeds tonight.

Fire crews were called to Cambrian Street in Beeston shortly before 8pm.

Damage from the fire was confined to the kitchen of the mid-terrace property and there were no injuries.

The property was fitted with smoke detectors that had successfully activated, said a West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman.

Firefighters from Leeds station used a hose reel, breathing apparatus and positive pressure ventilation fans while dealing with the incident.