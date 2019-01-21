Household borrowing up 17 per cent over five years in Leeds

The average Leeds household’s borrowing increased by 17 per cent over the last five years, following the national trend of people taking on more new credit card and car financing debt.

The TUC has warned that household debts are at “crisis level”, blaming austerity and slow wage growth for increasing the burden.

UK Finance figures show that the average Leeds household borrowed around £1,170 in unsecured debt between April and June last year, the most recent period for which figures are available.

The figure, which does not include secured loans such as mortgages, means households borrowed roughly £167 more than during the same three months in 2013.

It means that the area collectively took on an additional £376 million in loans including credit card debt, car finance schemes and bank loans.

However, unsecured borrowing was down 4% compared to the same period in 2017.

Levels of borrowing in Leeds were lower than across Yorkshire and The Humber in general, where the average household took on £1,245 in unsecured debts between April and June 2018.

Across the UK, households borrowed an average of £1,378 in unsecured debts, with those in the South East and London generally taking on more than in other parts of the country.

The average amount borrowed in the last five years has increased by nearly 20 per cent.

The TUC said its own analysis suggested that unsecured debt levels reached new highs in 2018, equivalent to £15,385 per household in the third quarter of the year.

Unsecured debt as a share of household income is now more than 30 per cent, the highest it has ever been, and above the level it reached in 2008 ahead of the financial crisis, said the TUC.

TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Household debt is at crisis level. Years of austerity and wage stagnation has pushed millions of families deep into the red.

“The government is skating on thin ice by relying on household debt to drive growth. A strong economy needs people spending wages, not credit cards and loans.

“Our economy is not working for workers. They need stronger rights and bargaining powers.”