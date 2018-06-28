Houses evacuated on street in York as police surround property

Police have descended on a house in York following 'concerns' about a person inside.

Officers including the dog unit have been seen alongside firefighters at the property on Carnot Street, in the Leeman Road area of the city.

Witnesses at the scene said they believed the person inside the house was a woman.

North Yorkshire Police said:

"An incident has been ongoing at the property since this morning, following concerns for the safety of a resident.

"A number of neighbouring properties have been evacuated and emergency services remain working at the scene with the aim to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

"We would like to reassure communities there is no threat to the wider public and thanks residents for their patience throughout this incident."