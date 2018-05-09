'How did Doncaster get on?' Sir Alex Ferguson's first words after brain surgery

Have your say

Sir Alex Ferguson awoke from brain surgery and asked: 'How did Doncaster get on?,' it has been reported.

The former Manchester United manager was rushed into hospital on Saturday after suffering a brain haemorrhage - and son Darren, boss of Doncaster Rovers, was forced to miss his side's 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic.

But according to The Sun the game wasn't too far from Sir Alex's thoughts.

The newspaper reported that Sir Alex's first words after coming round from the op were: "How did Doncaster get on?"

A source said: “Typical Sir Alex. He can’t stop talking football.”

Darren missed Rovers' final game against champions Wigan at the Keepmoat to be at his 76-year-old father's side at Salford Royal Hospital.

Sir Alex has been told he will need a period of intensive care and rest before being discharged.