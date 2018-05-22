How heartbreakingly close Kelly Brewster's parents came to her on night of Manchester attack

Kelly's Brewster's parents have revealed just how close they came to her on the night of the Manchester attack.

The 32-year-old was at the Ariana Grande gig with her sister Claire and 12-year-old niece Hollie when the blast occurred.

Kelly was one 22 people tragically killed as she shielded Hollie from the full force of the explosion.

On the one-year anniversary of the atrocity, Kelly's parents have revealed the heartbreaking events immediately after hearing news of the terror attack.

"Kelly, Hollie and Claire had gone to the concert and we, her mum and dad, were at home when we got a call from Claire, saying a bomb had gone off and Hollie and Kelly were injured," they said.

"We went straight to the arena and parked up nearby but were told to go to the hospital.

"When we got there, neither Kelly, Hollie or Claire had arrived and it was only days later we realised that our girls were still inside the arena when we parked up.

"Kelly had died and Hollie and Claire were both seriously injured.

"Thinking of this, and how close we were to them, breaks our hearts as we just wanted to be with them and be close to them."

A remembrance service was held at Manchester Cathedral today to mark the first anniversary of the deadly attack as well as a national minute's silence.

Kelly's parents have also passed their thoughts on to everyone affected in the attack last year, adding the support they've received has been amazing.

They said: "So many people have sent kind messages and raised money for Manchester Children’s Hospital, where Claire and Hollie were treated, which we are so appreciative of.

"We’d also like to thank the emergency services, to all of the staff on PHDU and Ward 77 of the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, and the staff at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, they were all just superb.

"We’d also like to thank DC Lisa Kramer and DC Kate Naughton, as well as Lisa Carter, a case worker from the homicide victim support service, who have supported us over the last 12 months.

"We don’t know what we’d have done without them."