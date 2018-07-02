How missing Doncaster teen Andrew Gosden could look now as 25th birthday approaches

This is how missing Doncaster teenager Andrew Gosden could look now as his 25th birthday approaches.

The new computerised, age-progressed picture shows how Andrew, who went missing in 2007 when he was aged 14, could look today.

The new photo and fresh appeal comes ahead of what will be Andrew's 25th birthday on July 10.

His dad Kevin is making a renewed attempt to track down his son 11 years after he went missing and following potential sightings and leads in the Lincoln area.

The picture will be beamed onto cinema screens nationwide on July 12 ahead of a concert screening by Muse, one of Andrew's favourite bands.

Last week it was revealed that Kevin has been focusing his attentions on the Lincolnshire area after reports that Andrew might be working in a shop in the area.

There have been no confimed sightings of Andrew since he was spotted leaving King's Cross railway station in London on September 14, 2007.

Said Kevin: "Andrew, if you should see this, please know that we have never given up searching for you.

"We understand that you may find it hard to re-establish contact. We would love to know you are alive and well. Please call Missing People in confidence and include a memory which we share to confirm your identity. We have always loved you and cared about you. We will always be here for you."

Andrew has been the subject of intense nationwide searches and appeals since he went missing 11 years ago.

The gifted McAuley School pupil left the family home in Balby, withdrew £200 from his bank account and bought a one-way ticket to King's Cross from Doncaster and has not been seen since.

Anyone with information about Andrew, please call Missing People on 116000 or the Police on 101, freephone 24/7.