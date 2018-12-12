How much extra council tax will Leeds residents have to pay next year?

Leeds City Council has announced plans to increase council tax by 3.99 per cent – with around a quarter of this ring-fenced for adult social care.

But how much extra will you be paying from April next year? We’ve crunched the numbers and have created this handy guide below.

Band A

2018/19 – £1,043.70

2019/20 – £1,085.34

Yearly Increase – £41.64

Monthly increase – £3.47

Band B

2018/19 – £1,217.66

2019/20 – £1266.24

Yearly Increase – £48.58

Monthly increase – £4.05

Band C

2018/19 – £1,391.60

2019/20 – £1,447.12

Yearly Increase – £55.52

Monthly increase – £4.62

Band D

2018/19 – £1,565.56

2019/20 – £1,628

Yearly Increase – £62.47

Monthly increase – £5.21

Band E

2018/19 – £1,913.45

2019/20 – £1,989.80

Yearly Increase – £76.35

Monthly increase – £6.36

Band F

2018/19 – £2,261.36

2019/20 – £2,351.59

Yearly Increase – £90.23

Monthly increase – £7.52

Band G

2018/19 – £2,609.26

2019/20 – £2,713.37

Yearly Increase – £104.11

Monthly increase – £8.68

Band H

2018/19 – £3,131.11

2019/20 – £3256.04

Yearly Increase – £124.93

Monthly increase – £10.41