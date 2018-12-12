How much extra council tax will Leeds residents have to pay next year?

Leeds City Council has announced plans to increase council tax by 3.99 per cent – with around a quarter of this ring-fenced for adult social care.
But how much extra will you be paying from April next year? We’ve crunched the numbers and have created this handy guide below.
Band A
2018/19 – £1,043.70
2019/20 – £1,085.34
Yearly Increase – £41.64
Monthly increase – £3.47
Band B
2018/19 – £1,217.66
2019/20 – £1266.24
Yearly Increase – £48.58
Monthly increase – £4.05
Band C
2018/19 – £1,391.60
2019/20 – £1,447.12
Yearly Increase – £55.52
Monthly increase – £4.62
Band D
2018/19 – £1,565.56
2019/20 – £1,628
Yearly Increase – £62.47
Monthly increase – £5.21
Band E
2018/19 – £1,913.45
2019/20 – £1,989.80
Yearly Increase – £76.35
Monthly increase – £6.36
Band F
2018/19 – £2,261.36
2019/20 – £2,351.59
Yearly Increase – £90.23
Monthly increase – £7.52
Band G
2018/19 – £2,609.26
2019/20 – £2,713.37
Yearly Increase – £104.11
Monthly increase – £8.68
Band H
2018/19 – £3,131.11
2019/20 – £3256.04
Yearly Increase – £124.93
Monthly increase – £10.41