How much is the Tour de Yorkshire costing Leeds?

Just two days remain until the region will once again rally behind cyclists taking part in the annual Tour de Yorkshire.

A full race route has been revealed, and the YEP can also today reveal how much authorities are paying towards the spectacle in the city. The four-day race starts on Thursday, and the second and fourth stages will partly take place in Leeds on Friday and Sunday.

Leeds City Council has revealed in a report that a budget of up to £230,000 has been put towards the event in the area.

Management fees of £100,000 have gone towards tourism agency Welcome to Yorkshire and a further £130,000 has been allocated from the Leeds City Region Business Rate pot.

The council’s Chief Officer Culture and Sport, Cluny Macpherson, agreed a contract with Welcome to Yorkshire and Amaury Sport Organisation.

Race organisers are responsible for dealing with “pavement to pavement” aspects of the event, including crowd management at the roadside as well as the volunteers, according to the report.

Mr Macpherson said: “The event is a major spectacle showcasing Leeds and Yorkshire to the world, so in terms of profile raising and economic benefit we know its impact is significant. It also has a key role to play with the world’s best cyclists inspiring especially our young people to want to get out on bikes, helping to encourage them to lead healthy lifestyles.

“The level of investment ensures we can host and manage an event of this scale in a safe and effective way, so that the people of Leeds can fully enjoy what is a wonderful occasion and special atmosphere.”

A significant part of the route will pass through the Leeds boundary during Stage Two on Friday. Starting in Barnsley, it will pass through Kippax, Garforth, Barwick-in-Elmet, Scholes, Thorner, East Rigton/Bardsey, East Keswick, Harewood, Pool and Otley before finishing in Ilkley for both the women’s and men’s races. The stage also includes a sprint in Scholes and a “King of the Mountain” challenge on Old Pool Bank.

Leeds will host the event’s conclusion on Sunday. Starting at the Piece Hall in Halifax, the race will enter the Leeds boundary at Otley passing through Pool, Arthington, Adel, West Park, Kirkstall, Armley, and Burley before reaching the city centre and finishing on The Headrow outside Leeds Art Gallery.

The fourth day’s “King of the Mountain” element will take place on East Chevin Road, with a sprint on Black Hill Road in Arthington. The annual Sportive amateur ride will also take place that day from Woodhouse Moor.

Stage One on Thursday starts in Beverley and finishes in Doncaster, while day three’s race on Saturday is between Richmond and Scarborough.