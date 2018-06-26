How much soaring fuel prices are hitting you in your pocket

Soaring fuel prices will cost drivers an extra £3.9bn nationally this year - or £77m a week – if prices stay the same, according to Green Flag.

The average petrol car owner will spend £120.56 more on fuel this year, and diesel owners, an extra £138.66.

Based on a 55-litre tank it means petrol drivers spending £70.74 to fill up - £7.11 more than last year - while diesel drivers will spend £72.94 - up £8.29 on 2017.

Meanwhile drivers in Yorkshire are facing a huge variation in prices just a few miles apart.

Prices range by more than 30p per litre - with unleaded ranging from 114.4p to 146.9p and diesel from 118.4p to 149.9p, according to FairFuelUK, which campaigns for lower government fuel duty.

Founder Howard Cox said it was time the Government put a stop to the “repeated fleecing” of consumers and set up a “long overdue” monitoring body called PumpWatch.

Mr Cox said multiple factors, including the Iran-Trump spat, had been exploited to “dishonestly” drive up pump prices. He said: “If it were not for the supermarkets lowering pump price in the last few days, we’d be seeing the cost of filling up, staying unnecessarily too high. However, pump prices are still at excessive levels which cannot be defended.”