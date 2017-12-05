How much will your train season ticket cost in the New Year?

Have your say

Here are 10 examples of rail fare rises.

The table compares the price of a 12-month season ticket bought today with one purchased from January 2 next year.

It does not include the price paid if within-London travelcards are also purchased for Tube and bus journeys in the capital.

ROUTE - CURRENT PRICE - JAN 2018 - INCREASE

Woking to London - £3,136 - £3,248 - £112

Ludlow to Hereford - £2,136 - £2,212 - £76

Brighton to London - £4,184 - £4,332 - £148

Liverpool to Manchester - £3,044 - £3,152 - £108

Neath to Cardiff - £1,652 - £1,708 - £56

Maidenhead to London - £2,988 - £3,092 - £104

Whitehaven to Carlisle - £1,872 - £1,920 - £48

Epsom to London - £2,152 - £2,228 - £76

Gloucester to Birmingham - £3,968 - £4,108 - £140

Thetford to Norwich £1,868 - £1,932 - £64