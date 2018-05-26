How police county roadshow will help fight fraud

Officers and volunteers are to travel across the county to help bolster awareness and fight against fraud.

As part of North Yorkshire Police's ‘Take Five North Yorkshire’ fraud awareness campaign, representatives will visit each of the 16 neighbourhood policing areas with a roadshow of talks and events. Announced this week dates are still to be announced by the force.

Detective Inspector Jon Hodgeon, Head of North Yorkshire Police’s Major Fraud and Economic Crime Unit , says that by doing this advice can be delivered into the heart of communities across the county.

He said:“Tackling fraud and protecting the most vulnerable people in our society is a key priority for North Yorkshire Police. “Whilst these heartless fraudsters are becoming more and more sophisticated in the way that they deceive people, it only takes a few simple preventative measures to stay safe and protect those that you care about.



“By going into the heart of our communities with our road show, we can take fraud prevention advice direct to members of the public, and especially those who are most at risk and are vulnerable.“We hope that community groups, services and organisations in the county will consider our invitation to pay them a visit.

“Depending on demand we will endeavour to visit as many of these groups and organisations as is possible.”

An invitation has also been extended to community groups to request representatives to offer advice and answer questions. If you would like to request for a visit from North Yorkshire Police, please contact corporatecommunications@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk