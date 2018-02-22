How Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday helped lucky punter win £61,000 from 50p bet

A lucky punter scooped £61,000 from a 50p bet - thanks to goals from Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday.

Blades' 2-1 win over QPR and Wednesday's 2-1 defeat to Millwall on Tuesday night were both instrumental in helping the punter from Manchester scoop the windfall.

The punter placed the 50p bet on 17 different games at a Ladbrokes shop in Cheetham Hill, Manchester - and ended up raking in 122,000 times his stake.

And as well as Blades and Owls, the punter can also thank Exeter City duo Jordan Taylor-Moore and Jayden Stockley after their stoppage-time goals helped the bet come in.

The bet was looking far from likely as the matches entered stoppage time with Exeter trailing 1-0 at Crewe and Aldershot 1-0 down to Bromley.

The punter needed Aldershot to draw and Exeter to win to seal the accumulator while it relied on four other crucial goals scored in the final 10 minutes of games.

But Exeter rescued victory from the jaws of defeat as Taylor-Moore netted in the 92nd minute before Stockley put the Grecians in front three minutes later to secure an incredible turnaround victory.

And Aldershot had scored a 92nd-minute equaliser of their own through Emmanuel Oyeleke as the stars aligned for the bet to come in.

'The amount this punter has won is simply staggering, but the sheer luck involved in this acca is the real story here,' said Ladbrokes' Alex Apati:

'Three injury-time goals from around the grounds have made this the best bet we've seen - and probably will see - all year.'

The bet was a mixture of both teams to score and match results which spanned matches from the Champions League, UEFA Youth League, Championship, League One, League Two and the Conference Premier.

It included both Millwall and Sheffield Wednesday scoring and Sheffield United beating QPR.