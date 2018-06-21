How vandals are painting roundabouts across Yorkshire into England flags for the World Cup

Enthusiastic England supporters have found a very unusual way to show their support during the World Cup: well-meaning vandalism.

Several mini-roundabouts across parts of Yorkshire have been painted with a red cross to recreate an England flag.

One of the England flag roundabouts in Leeds

Roundabouts in Thurcroft, Rotherham, today have been given the St George treatment, as well as this roundabout in West Yorkshire.

The roundabout in Gipton, Leeds has been painted in the England colours - from the flag of St George - at the junction of South Farm Road and Brander Road.

It is not yet known who painted the flag, or whether they'll be in any trouble for their spray-paint effort.

The England flag may be a point of contention in Wetherspoons but residents of Gipton will certainly be getting in the England spirit as they navigate the junction.

Recently, Spoons has sparked debate online after asking staff not to hang extra England flags for the World Cup, apart from a set of bunting which gives equal weighting to all 32 nations.

J D Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon confirmed that this is due to 'consistency'.

He said: "What we have said is the same as Christmas trees and decorations. We have sent this bunting to all our pubs, but staff can't go willy nilly adding anything they want to it.

"What we aren't looking for is for individual pubs putting extra flags up. So that one pub in Leeds might have a big England flag but another might not.

"The bunting is what we want people to put out. If they want them to put up a flag they can but we aren’t encouraging it.

"On one hand we aren’t encouraging staff to go freelance and put up your own flags.

We run our business professionally and what we don’t want is inconsistency. One pub with a big flag and another without, whereas the bunting is in all pubs."

Is the roundabout vandal the best bit of England pride you've seen in Leeds for the World Cup so far? Or a spray can too far?