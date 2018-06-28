How Yorkshire footballers are at the heart of England's World Cup 2018 campaign

THEY used to say that if a manager required a sturdy defender worth his salt, all he had to do was whistle down a Yorkshire mine shaft and one would arrive in the next cage.

The pit winders may have sadly gone, but the Broad Acres still possesses a reservoir of international-class defensive talent at the nation’s behest.

Barnsley’s John Stones and Sheffield’s Harry Maguire, who both hail from the once celebrated region of coal in South Yorkshire, stepped out from the off in God’s County at this World Cup, alongside Steel City native Kyle Walker.

Gary Cahill also hails from Sheffield, while John Stones has more tournament goals than Barcelona and Argentina star Lionel Messi so far, having netted twice in England's 6-1 demolition of Panama.

Further forward, Bradford-born Fabian Delph played a part as a sub against Panama, while another Sheffielder in Jamie Vardy is set to start against Belgium.

Doncastrian Danny Rose in the squad means that England could start almost a full Yorkshire first XI.

In the event, the two lads at the back in Maguire and Stones have not been overly extended by the Tunisia and Panama so far, but the sight of their pleasing-on-the-eye customary comfort in possession was a reassuring constant.

It's coming home, lads - right back to Yorkshire.

