How Yorkshire’s MPs voted on the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement

Have your say

Find out how your MP voted on Theresa May’s Brexit Withdrawal Agreement

Nigel Adams: Selby and Ainsty

Conservative

How they said they would vote: FOR

How they voted: FOR

Stuart Andrew: Pudsey

Conservative

How they were expected to vote: FOR

How they voted: FOR

Kevin Barron: Rother Valley

Labour

How they said they would vote: FOR

How they voted: FOR

Hilary Benn: Leeds Central

Labour

How they were expected to vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Clive Betts: Sheffield South East

Labour

How they said they would vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Paul Blomfield: Sheffield Central

Labour

How they said they would vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Tracy Brabin: Batley and Spen

Labour

How they said they would vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Richard Burgon: Leeds East

Labour

How they said they would vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Sarah Champion: Rotherham

Labour

How they said they would vote: UNDECIDED

How they voted: AGAINST

Yvette Cooper: Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford

Labour

How they said they would vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Mary Creagh: Wakefield

Labour

How they said they would vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Judith Cummins: Bradford South

Labour

How they said they would vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Nic Dakin: Scunthorpe

Labour

How they said they would vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Philip Davies: Shipley

Conservative

How they said they would vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

David Davis: Haltemprice and Howden

Conservative

How they said they would vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Caroline Flint: Don Valley

Labour

How they were expected to vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Gill Furniss: Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough

Labour

How they said they would vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Robert Goodwill: Scarborough and Whitby

Conservative

How they said they would vote: FOR

How they voted: FOR

John Grogan: Keighley

Labour

How they said they would vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Louise Haigh: Sheffield Heeley

Labour

How they said they would vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Fabian Hamilton: Leeds North East

Labour

How they said they would vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Emma Hardy: Hull West and Hessle

Labour

How they said they would vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

John Healey: Wentworth and Dearne

Labour

How they said they would vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Kevin Hollinrake: Thirsk and Malton

Conservative

How they said they would vote: FOR

How they voted: FOR

Imran Hussain: Bradford East

Labour

How they said they would vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Dan Jarvis: Barnsley Central

Labour

How they were expected to vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Andrea Jenkyns: Morley and Outwood

Conservative

How they said they would vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Diana Johnson: Hull North

Labour

How they said they would vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Andrew Jones: Harrogate and Knaresborough

Conservative

How they said they would vote: FOR

How they voted: FOR

Greg Knight: East Yorkshire

Conservative

How they said they would vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Holly Lynch: Halifax

Labour

How they said they would vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST



Rachael Maskell: York Central

Labour

How they said they would vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Ed Miliband: Doncaster North

Labour

How they said they would vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Jared O’Mara: Sheffield Hallam

Independent

How they said they would vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Melanie Onn: Great Grimsby

Labour

How they said they would vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Stephanie Peacock: Barnsley East

Labour

How they said they would vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Andrew Percy: Brigg and Goole

Conservative

How they were expected to vote: FOR

How they voted: FOR

Rachel Reeves: Leeds West

Labour

How they said they would vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Naz Shah: Bradford West

Labour

How they were expected to vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Barry Sheerman: Huddersfield

Labour

How they said they would vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Alex Shelbrooke: Elmet and Rothwell

Conservative

How they said they would vote: FOR

How they voted: FOR

Paula Sherriff: Dewsbury

Labour

How they said they would vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Angela Smith: Penistone and Stocksbridge

Labour

How they said they would vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Julian Smith: Skipton and Ripon

Conservative

How they said they would vote: FOR

How they voted: FOR

Alex Sobel: Leeds North West

Labour

How they said they would vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Graham Stuart: Beverley and Holderness

Conservative

How they said they would vote: FOR

How they voted: FOR

Julian Sturdy: York Outer

Conservative

How they were expected to vote: FOR

How they voted: AGAINST

Rishi Sunak: Richmond

Conservative

How they were expected to vote: FOR

How they voted: FOR

Jon Trickett: Hemsworth

Labour

How they said they would vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Karl Turner: Hull East

Labour

How they said they would vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Martin Vickers: Cleethorpes

Conservative

How they said they would vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Thelma Walker: Colne Valley

Labour

How they were expected to vote: AGAINST

How they voted: AGAINST

Craig Whittaker: Calder Valley

Conservative

How they were expected to vote: FOR

How they voted: FOR

Rosie Winterton: Doncaster Central

Labour

UNABLE TO VOTE AS DEPUTY SPEAKER