How Yorkshire’s MPs voted on the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement

Find out how your MP voted on Theresa May’s Brexit Withdrawal Agreement
Nigel Adams: Selby and Ainsty
Conservative
How they said they would vote: FOR
How they voted: FOR
Stuart Andrew: Pudsey
Conservative
How they were expected to vote: FOR
How they voted: FOR
Kevin Barron: Rother Valley
Labour
How they said they would vote: FOR
How they voted: FOR
Hilary Benn: Leeds Central
Labour
How they were expected to vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Clive Betts: Sheffield South East
Labour
How they said they would vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Paul Blomfield: Sheffield Central
Labour
How they said they would vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Tracy Brabin: Batley and Spen
Labour
How they said they would vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Richard Burgon: Leeds East
Labour
How they said they would vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Sarah Champion: Rotherham
Labour
How they said they would vote: UNDECIDED
How they voted: AGAINST
Yvette Cooper: Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford
Labour
How they said they would vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Mary Creagh: Wakefield
Labour
How they said they would vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Judith Cummins: Bradford South
Labour
How they said they would vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Nic Dakin: Scunthorpe
Labour
How they said they would vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Philip Davies: Shipley
Conservative
How they said they would vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
David Davis: Haltemprice and Howden
Conservative
How they said they would vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Caroline Flint: Don Valley
Labour
How they were expected to vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Gill Furniss: Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough
Labour
How they said they would vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Robert Goodwill: Scarborough and Whitby
Conservative
How they said they would vote: FOR
How they voted: FOR
John Grogan: Keighley
Labour
How they said they would vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Louise Haigh: Sheffield Heeley
Labour
How they said they would vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Fabian Hamilton: Leeds North East
Labour
How they said they would vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Emma Hardy: Hull West and Hessle
Labour
How they said they would vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
John Healey: Wentworth and Dearne
Labour
How they said they would vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Kevin Hollinrake: Thirsk and Malton
Conservative
How they said they would vote: FOR
How they voted: FOR
Imran Hussain: Bradford East
Labour
How they said they would vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Dan Jarvis: Barnsley Central
Labour
How they were expected to vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Andrea Jenkyns: Morley and Outwood
Conservative
How they said they would vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Diana Johnson: Hull North
Labour
How they said they would vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Andrew Jones: Harrogate and Knaresborough
Conservative
How they said they would vote: FOR
How they voted: FOR
Greg Knight: East Yorkshire
Conservative
How they said they would vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Holly Lynch: Halifax
Labour
How they said they would vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Rachael Maskell: York Central
Labour
How they said they would vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Ed Miliband: Doncaster North
Labour
How they said they would vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Jared O’Mara: Sheffield Hallam
Independent
How they said they would vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Melanie Onn: Great Grimsby
Labour
How they said they would vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Stephanie Peacock: Barnsley East
Labour
How they said they would vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Andrew Percy: Brigg and Goole
Conservative
How they were expected to vote: FOR
How they voted: FOR
Rachel Reeves: Leeds West
Labour
How they said they would vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Naz Shah: Bradford West
Labour
How they were expected to vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Barry Sheerman: Huddersfield
Labour
How they said they would vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Alex Shelbrooke: Elmet and Rothwell
Conservative
How they said they would vote: FOR
How they voted: FOR
Paula Sherriff: Dewsbury
Labour
How they said they would vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Angela Smith: Penistone and Stocksbridge
Labour
How they said they would vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Julian Smith: Skipton and Ripon
Conservative
How they said they would vote: FOR
How they voted: FOR
Alex Sobel: Leeds North West
Labour
How they said they would vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Graham Stuart: Beverley and Holderness
Conservative
How they said they would vote: FOR
How they voted: FOR
Julian Sturdy: York Outer
Conservative
How they were expected to vote: FOR
How they voted: AGAINST
Rishi Sunak: Richmond
Conservative
How they were expected to vote: FOR
How they voted: FOR
Jon Trickett: Hemsworth
Labour
How they said they would vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Karl Turner: Hull East
Labour
How they said they would vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Martin Vickers: Cleethorpes
Conservative
How they said they would vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Thelma Walker: Colne Valley
Labour
How they were expected to vote: AGAINST
How they voted: AGAINST
Craig Whittaker: Calder Valley
Conservative
How they were expected to vote: FOR
How they voted: FOR
Rosie Winterton: Doncaster Central
Labour
UNABLE TO VOTE AS DEPUTY SPEAKER