How you can audition for ITV show The Voice when auditions come to Wakefield

The production team behind ITV show The Voice is heading to Wakefield in search of talented solo artists and duos.

Singers interested in taking part in the 2019 series of the talent show are being offered the chance to prove their potential during auditions at The Dam Inn in Newmillerdam next month.

Each will have the opportunity to sing one or two songs acapella, with a backing track or a musical instrument.

Sharing the auditions news on its Facebook page, The Dam Inn said: "Wow! So pleased to announce that the ITV production team have asked us to host a open mic night here at the newly refurbished Dam Inn.

"Let’s show them that Wakefield really does have great artists."

The auditions are taking place at the pub in Barnsley Road from 7.30pm on March 5.

They are open to anyone who will be aged 16 years or over by October 1, 2018.

Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at their audition.

Email hardwickchief@aol.com to register or for more information.

