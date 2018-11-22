How you can be part of Halifax’s world record attempt this Saturday

There will be a world record attempt in Halifax town centre on Saturday for the biggest gathering of people dressed as snowmen.

The current record stands at 489 set in Portugal last year, but it is hoped that figure will be beaten this weekend as part of the Christmas lights switch-on event.

Chloe McNeill, project manager for event organisers Halifax BID, who are based on Union Street in Halifax, said: “We can’t wait for this year’s switch-on because we’ve put huge amounts of hard work and creativity into it, not to mention extra money for a more spectacular show.

“The snowman world record attempt will make it particularly unique and special, and we’re urging people to come down and help us smash the record. It’s

a once-in-a-lifetime chance and we can even help with snowman outfits!

“If people have items (to dress up in) then we ask that we bring them.

“Otherwise, we have paper decorating suits, carrot noses and top hats.

“All people need to bring is a scarf, ideally that they’re happy to donate at the end as we’re collecting for local homeless shelters.”

The world record attempt is 2pm, followed by live entertainment hosted by Pulse Radio from 3pm and the switch on itself is at 4.30pm in the Woolshops area and other town centre locations.