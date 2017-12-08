How you can help give a home to young people in Leeds this Christmas

The Leeds branch of Yorkshire Building Society is supporting young homeless people this Christmas as part of its charity partnership with End Youth Homelessness (EYH).

Thirty-five homeless youngsters will have a home of their own this Christmas thanks to the Rent Deposit Scheme for EYH.

The scheme is the first project of its kind to be rolled out on a national scale and provides practical help to homeless young people who are ready to move out of supported accommodation.

According to latest figures, 2,323 young people in Leeds received some homelessness support from their local authority in 2015/16.

People in Leeds can help support EYH and spread a little festive cheer by buying a set of the charity’s Christmas tree decorations for £1 per design, from the branch, on Briggate.

James Paynter, manager of the Leeds branch of YBS, said: “We want to give homeless young people the best gift of all - a home.

Emergency shelters have opened in Leeds to provide extra beds for any rough sleepers in the city.

“Through our partnership with EYH we are providing help for young people in need, but this is only possible thanks to the support we receive from customers and the public in Leeds.

“By buying a set of our Christmas decorations or making a donation, you will be helping homeless young people at one of the most difficult times of the year.”

Every person supported through the Rent Deposit Scheme also receives a £200 home essentials grant.

They also get dedicated support from professionals who are on hand to offer financial advice and life skills.

To find out more about the scheme and other ways to get involved, visit www.ybs.co.uk/societymatters.