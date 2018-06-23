How you could be fined £1,000 for warning other drivers about speed cameras

It might seem like common courtesy, but flashing your lights at another road user to warn them about a speed camera could actually land you in hot water.

What with scores of drivers out there cutting us up, tailgating and generally being unpleasant to drive near out there on the roads, it can be quite refreshing when another road user tries to help you out.

However, if that help comes in the form of flashing lights, it could actually land you in trouble.

What the Highway Code says

The Highway Code states under rule 110: "Flashing headlights. Only flash your headlights to let other road users know that you are there. Do not flash your headlights to convey any other message or intimidate other road users."

If drivers do flash lights to warn oncoming road users of a speed trap, they could be breaching the Police Act 1997 by obstructing police from conducting speed checks on other motorists, which is a criminal offence.

That carries a maximum fine of £1,000.

Of course, the locations of mobile speed cameras are published by each force ahead of time - as they are here for West Yorkshire Police.

