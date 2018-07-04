HS2 train depot in Leeds 'will help make Yorkshire a global centre for rail technology'

A depot to maintain and service trains for the planned HS2 route is to be built at a logistic and manufacturing park on the edge of Leeds, the Government confirmed today.

The HS2 rolling stock depot east of the city will allow 24-hour maintenance of the high speed trains running from London to Manchester and Yorkshire and create 125 skilled jobs, Department for Transport officials say.

It will be built at the Gateway 45 site, a centre for logistics and manufacturing next to junction 45 of the M1 at Rothwell, after previously being earmarked for the village of Crofton near Wakefield.

A consultation was launched when it emerged that the high speed line would pass to the east of Crofton, rather than the west, and “appeared likely to have a greater impact on the local community”.

Officials say the new location will reduce the site’s environmental impact by cutting the distance empty trains travel for overnight stabling.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said: “Constructing this vital depot in Leeds underlines how the benefits of HS2 drive prosperity right across the UK, with Yorkshire playing a crucial role in maintaining the new high speed trains and delivering significantly better journeys for passengers.

“The depot will act as an economic catalyst, creating skilled jobs, boosting the local economy by unlocking regeneration opportunities and driving continued investment.”

The depot is the latest major development to come for Leeds as part of HS2, with the UK’s first dedicated hub for high-speed rail technology also set to be built in the city.

Leeds City Council leader Judith Blake said they would “make Leeds and the region a global centre for advanced rail and high speed technology”.

She added: “I welcome the news that the HS2 depot will be located at Gateway 45 in Leeds.

“It’s now important that through our continued work with HS2 and the Department for Transport that we finalise the proposals for the University of Leeds’ Institute for High Speed Rail, which will be world leading in its field, and underpin the continued success of the Leeds City Region Enterprise Zone.

“Taken together, both of these facilities located at Gateway 45 will make Leeds and the region a global centre for advanced rail and high speed technology, further strengthening the economy.

“Leeds City Council are already working with our partners across Leeds City Region to ensure that people will have the right skills and be ready to take advantage of the skilled jobs and other opportunities these developments will bring.”